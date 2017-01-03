Fire at Sun Pharma API factory kills two

Late last week, a fire at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's Ahmednagar factory, which manufactures APIs, sent four employees to the hospital. In a response letter to the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, compliance officer for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ashok I Bhuta, confirmed that a fire broke out at the company's Ahmednagar factory on December 28, 2016 during excavation work.

