ExxonMobil ExxonMobil, Tillerson Reach Agreement to Comply with Conflict of Interest Requirements

The board of directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation has reached an agreement with Rex W. Tillerson, former chairman and chief executive officer, to sever all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with his nomination as secretary of state. Under the agreement developed in consultation with federal ethics regulators, if Tillerson is confirmed as secretary of state, the value of more than 2 million deferred ExxonMobil shares that he would have received over the next 10 years would be transferred to an independently managed trust and the ExxonMobil share awards would be cancelled.

