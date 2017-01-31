Exxon reports big drop in 4Q profit, ...

Exxon reports big drop in 4Q profit, takes gas write-down

14 hrs ago

Exxon Mobil posted its smallest quarterly profit in 18 years as low oil and gas prices pushed the company to write down the value of some natural gas holdings in the United States. But the company's new CEO, Darren Woods, didn't signal any change in Exxon's strategy.

Chicago, IL


