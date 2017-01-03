Exxon Mobil, Tillerson agree to cut all ties

Exxon Mobil Corp said it reached an agreement with Rex Tillerson, its former chairman and chief executive, to cut all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with his nomination as secretary of state. FILE PHOTO - Chairman and chief executive officer Rex W. Tillerson speaks at a news conference following the Exxon Mobil Corporation Shareholders Meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.