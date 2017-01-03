Exxon Mobil Cashes Out Ex-CEO Tillerson Ahead of Confirmation Hearings
Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee, is in line for a $180 million retirement package from Exxon Mobil. WSJ U.S. Editor Glenn Hall and Lunch Break's Tanya Rivero discuss how this could affect the confirmation process and how the payout could open up Exxon Mobil to criticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC