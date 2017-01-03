Expanding U City drug innovator Spark overflows into FMC Tower, other area offices
Gene-based-drug developer Spark Therapeutics Inc. is taking more office space on a short-term basis near its University City headquarters as it continues to seek a new permanent location to accommodate its rapid growth. The company plans to occupy 50,000 square feet of newly completed office space in the FMC Tower near 30th Street Station in the spring, and has recently moved into 6,500 square feet at 3711 Market St., part of the University City Science Center complex .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC