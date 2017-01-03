Expanding U City drug innovator Spark...

Expanding U City drug innovator Spark overflows into FMC Tower, other area offices

Gene-based-drug developer Spark Therapeutics Inc. is taking more office space on a short-term basis near its University City headquarters as it continues to seek a new permanent location to accommodate its rapid growth. The company plans to occupy 50,000 square feet of newly completed office space in the FMC Tower near 30th Street Station in the spring, and has recently moved into 6,500 square feet at 3711 Market St., part of the University City Science Center complex .

