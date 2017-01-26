'Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook in South Korea to 2020' Published

GlobalData's new report, "Expandable Polystyrene Industry Outlook in South Korea to 2020 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", provides in-depth coverage of South Korea 's EPS industry and presents major market trends. The report covers South Korea's EPS plants and presents installed capacity by production process and technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.