Ethics office busy with Trump's millionaire cabinet

Rex W. Tillerson owns more than $50 million of Exxon Mobil stock, has earned an annual salary of $10 million and holds a range of positions - from director at the Boy Scouts of America to the managing director of a Texas horse and cattle ranch. But Tillerson is prepared to resign from all those posts, sell all his stock and put much of his money into bland investments like Treasury bonds if he becomes secretary of state, according to an "ethics undertakings" memo he filed this week with the State Department.

