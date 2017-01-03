Dow Chemical to increase investment in Saudi Arabia
Dow's joint project with Aramco, the Sadara Chemical Company, is considered Dow's biggest foreign investment in the Saudi chemical sector. The Dow Chemical Company is planning to increase its foreign investments in Saudi Arabia along with its Saudi exports worldwide.
