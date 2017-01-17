Denham Springs High School students r...

Denham Springs High School students receive donated welding supplies.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Students of Denham Springs High School are now well equipped to get back to their welding work thanks to a large donation from the American Welding Society, WESCO Gas and Welding Supply, Inc., and Airgas, Inc. Airgas, the nation's leading supplier of gases, welding equipment, and safety products, gave the school nearly $30,000 worth of welding supplies. The items included helmets, gloves, coveralls, face shields, safety glasses, grip pliers, channel locks, wire brushes, an assortment of rods, and a plasma cutting machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Wed Reality Check 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 14 Mosaic is evil 16
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC