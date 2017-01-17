Denham Springs High School students receive donated welding supplies.
Students of Denham Springs High School are now well equipped to get back to their welding work thanks to a large donation from the American Welding Society, WESCO Gas and Welding Supply, Inc., and Airgas, Inc. Airgas, the nation's leading supplier of gases, welding equipment, and safety products, gave the school nearly $30,000 worth of welding supplies. The items included helmets, gloves, coveralls, face shields, safety glasses, grip pliers, channel locks, wire brushes, an assortment of rods, and a plasma cutting machine.
