Denbury v. Texas Rice 'Texas Rice II': The Texas Supreme Court Affirms Common Carrier Status

On Friday, January 6, 2017, the Texas Supreme Court issued its long-awaited decision in Denbury Green Pipeline-Texas v. Texas Rice Land Partners , reversing the 9th Court of Appeals and reinstating the trial court judgment finding that a pipeline company, Denbury, had conclusively established its common carrier status through the presentation of a transportation agreement, entered after the pipeline was constructed, with at least one unaffiliated customer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.