David L. Morse Sells 128,103 Shares o...

David L. Morse Sells 128,103 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Corning Incorporated insider David L. Morse sold 128,103 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $3,420,350.10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 14 Mosaic is evil 16
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC