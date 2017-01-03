DAP Acquires Touch - N Foam

RPM International Inc.'s DAP business has added polyurethane foam brand Touch 'N Foam to its expanding portfolio of offerings. The foam division of Clayton Corp. markets two low-pressure, spray-polyurethane foam brands, Touch 'N Foam for the consumer do-it-yourself market and Touch 'N Seal for the professional industrial market.

