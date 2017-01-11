Court: Exxon Mobil must give documents to Massachusetts AG

A Suffolk Superior Court judge has ordered Exxon Mobil to hand over documents related to a Massachusetts probe into whether the company misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on the climate. Wednesday's decision is a win for Attorney General Maura Healey, who's trying to determine if the company deceived investors and consumers by hiding what it knew about the link between burning fossil fuels and climate change.

