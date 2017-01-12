Chr. Hansen Q1 results show 13% reven...

Chr. Hansen Q1 results show 13% revenue growth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Food Industry

Danish-based global bioscience company Chr. Hansen has announced its 1Q financial statement, showing revenue grew by 13% year-on-year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Nov '16 BechtS Treason 15
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC