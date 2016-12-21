China drops EV subsidies for Samsung SDI, LG Chem
Electric vehicles using the products of Korean battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Chem were left out from government subsidies in China, it was revealed Sunday, with South Korean industry watchers suspecting that the move could be part of Beijing's retaliation against Korea's deployment of a missile defense system. Both battery makers are maintaining a wait-and-see stance to the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC