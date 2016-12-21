China drops EV subsidies for Samsung ...

China drops EV subsidies for Samsung SDI, LG Chem

10 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Electric vehicles using the products of Korean battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Chem were left out from government subsidies in China, it was revealed Sunday, with South Korean industry watchers suspecting that the move could be part of Beijing's retaliation against Korea's deployment of a missile defense system. Both battery makers are maintaining a wait-and-see stance to the measure.

