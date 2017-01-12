Chile's SQM paying $30 mln to resolve...

Chile's SQM paying $30 mln to resolve U.S. corruption cases

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 13 Chilean-based chemical and mining company Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA has agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve parallel civil and criminal cases that found it violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday. SQM made nearly $15 million in improper payments to Chilean political figures and others connected to them over a seven-year period, the commission said in a statement.

