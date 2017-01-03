ChemChina, Syngenta submit remedy proposals to EU antitrust watchdog
China National Chemical Corp and Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have proposed remedies to the European Union's competition watchdog to address concerns over their US$43 billion merger agreement. A woman checks her phone at the headquarters of China National Chemical Corporation in Beijing, July 20, 2009.
