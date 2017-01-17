ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG Ltd on Friday threw cold water on reports that the two were in talks over a deal for OOIL's subsidiary OOCL. A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
