Brazil's IBG eyes Praxair-Linde assets amid merger -Valor
Jan 11 IBG-Industria Brasileira de Gases Ltda may bid for assets of proposed merger partners Praxair Inc and Linde AG should Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade force them to divest businesses to approve their deal, Valor Economico newspaper said on Wednesday. In December, industrial gas companies Linde and Praxair announced plans to merge, creating a $65 billion global entity with extensive business in Brazil.
