Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated
Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,263 shares during the period.
