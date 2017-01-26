Big Weekend Lake-Effect Storms Predic...

Big Weekend Lake-Effect Storms Predicted For NY Snow Belt

7 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting lake-effect storms this weekend for areas east of the Great Lakes, with two feet of snow or more possible in some areas. The hardest-hit regions in upstate New York will be the Tug Hill Plateau east of Lake Ontario and southwestern counties along Lake Erie.

Chicago, IL

