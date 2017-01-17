Bayer to boost U.S. jobs, investments amid Monsanto deal: Trump spokesman

The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. Bayer AG has pledged to boost its investments in the United States amid its deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, investing $8 billion in research and development and adding American jobs, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman said on Tuesday.

