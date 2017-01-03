BASF opens 'Newtrition Lab' in Singap...

BASF opens 'Newtrition Lab' in Singapore to boost regional R&D capabilities

Read more: NutraIngredients

BASF's Nutrition & Health Division has opened a new technical application lab in Singapore to provide analytical services and product development support to customers across the region. Located at Singapore Polytechnic, the Newtrition Lab Asia Pacific, is BASF's fourth lab in Asia.

