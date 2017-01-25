Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) St...

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Stake Boosted by Clinton Group Inc.

7 hrs ago

Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. by 1,371.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the period.

