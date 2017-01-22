APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 285,102 Shares of Corning Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Corning Inc. by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,654,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 285,102 shares during the period.
