Annual Manufacturers' Summit Awards Highlight Top IE Innovations

Ontario, CA - The Manufacturing Council of the Inland Empire will be hosting its 6th annual Manufacturers' Summit at the Ontario Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. The premiere event of its kind in Southern California, that brings together local manufacturers to showcase the latest trends, changes and technology of the industry, has an attendance record of bringing between 500 and 700 people.

