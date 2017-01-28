Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $157.62, but opened at $148.81.
