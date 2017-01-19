Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Advantus Capital Management Inc
Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period.
