Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Position Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 323 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic is evil
|16
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC