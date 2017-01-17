Ag giants fight for deal approvals
As three large agrochemical deals - the Dow Chemical-DuPont merger, Bayer's purchase of Monsanto, and ChemChina's buy of Syngenta - languish in front of antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe, the companies are going on a charm offensive in an effort to convince officials that their mergers will benefit farmers. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann and Monsanto head Hugh Grant met earlier this month with president-elect Donald Trump in New York City to pitch their deal and promise R&D investment.
