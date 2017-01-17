Ag giants fight for deal approvals

Ag giants fight for deal approvals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chemical and Engineering News

As three large agrochemical deals - the Dow Chemical-DuPont merger, Bayer's purchase of Monsanto, and ChemChina's buy of Syngenta - languish in front of antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe, the companies are going on a charm offensive in an effort to convince officials that their mergers will benefit farmers. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann and Monsanto head Hugh Grant met earlier this month with president-elect Donald Trump in New York City to pitch their deal and promise R&D investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chemical and Engineering News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 14 Mosaic is evil 16
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC