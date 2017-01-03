A Presidential scandal and Samsung succession
Samsung Group is getting pulled deeper into the scandal engulfing South Korea's president with prosecutors homing in on whether an $830 000 horse and millions in other payments were made to smooth succession at the top of the country's largest company. Special prosecutors summoned two top Samsung executives to answer questions Monday about the company's role in an alleged influence-peddling scheme that has already led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC