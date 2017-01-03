5th Annual Rockets skate

This Sunday, January 8, 2016 from 12-2pm Melcor Developments Ltd. is hosting the 5th Annual Rockets Skate at the new community rink at BlueSky at Black Mountain at 575 Black Mountain Drive. The Kelowna Minor Hockey ATOM team "Kelowna Sharks" video submission won the coveted day of skating for their team with the Kelowna Rockets.

