3M, Nucor to seek abatements for expansions Thursday
Requests for tax abatements by Nucor Steel Decatur and 3M Co. will be considered by the Industrial Development Board of the City of Decatur at a public meeting Thursday at 2 p.m., it announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
