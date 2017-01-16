3M Introduces New PELTORa Sport Elect...

3M Introduces New PELTORa Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors at SHOT Show

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

PELTOR Sport is showcasing its latest innovations, including new tactical hearing protectors, at The National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas beginning January 17. Available in early 2017, the PELTOR Sport Tactical 300 and PELTOR Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors feature new proprietary 3M SMART technology that automatically adjusts to your environment and firearm for customized protection. The technology measures the energy in gunshot noise as well as echoes in the environment and automatically sets suppression time for optimized comfort and communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan 14 Mosaic is evil 16
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov '16 Honestly 13
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC