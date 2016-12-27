Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for PPG Industries
According to Zacks, "PPG Industries has underperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals-Diversified industry over the past three months, hurt by weak growth in global demand for its products. However, the company is taking steps for growing organically as well as cutting costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov 27
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC