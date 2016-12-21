US Sen. Markey: Trump's win has galvanized environmentalists
Pruitt has questioned the science of global warming and sued the EPA over plans to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. Markey said he feared Republican control of the White House and Congress could spark efforts to roll back tax breaks for solar and wind energy and curb clean water or clear air regulations. In Massachusetts alone, he said, there are 100,000 people employed in the renewable energy sector. Markey said he was also concerned about Trump's pick to run the Energy Department - former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov 27
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC