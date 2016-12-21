UPDATE 1-Odebrecht, Braskem plead guilty in U.S. after Brazil bribe probe

Dec 21 Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Wednesday to violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a more than $3 billion deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's state oil company. The companies entered their pleas in federal court in Brooklyn in the major corruption case stemming from a wide-ranging probe into their role in a scheme involving political kickbacks at Brazil's Petrobras.

