Tillerson's the man for Trump's approach of trade over politics

Jesse Friedlander says the seasoned businessman appears set to be a formidable negotiator who will shake up the Washington establishment, with his close ties to Putin and a focus on economics and trade over politics US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rex Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation, to lead US foreign relations as secretary of state. In the modern era, every secretary of state has been part of the Washington political and/or military establishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.