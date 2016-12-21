This Deal Is Another Reason to Take L...

This Deal Is Another Reason to Take Lucid Motors Seriously

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fox News

Silicon Valley electric-car start-up Lucid Motors said it has entered a "strategic supply agreement" with South Korean giant LG Chem for lithium-ion battery cells for Lucid's upcoming electric luxury sedan, the Air. The news was something of a surprise, as it follows an announcement earlier this month of a similar deal between Lucid and LG Chem's huge rival, the Samsung SDI unit of Samsung Electronics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec 12 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... Nov 27 Honestly 13
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Nov '16 BechtS Treason 15
News Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak Sep '16 May 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re... Aug '16 susanpaerl 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC