This Deal Is Another Reason to Take Lucid Motors Seriously

Silicon Valley electric-car start-up Lucid Motors said it has entered a "strategic supply agreement" with South Korean giant LG Chem for lithium-ion battery cells for Lucid's upcoming electric luxury sedan, the Air. The news was something of a surprise, as it follows an announcement earlier this month of a similar deal between Lucid and LG Chem's huge rival, the Samsung SDI unit of Samsung Electronics .

