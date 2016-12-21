Texas city wants Exxon petrochemical plant built elsewhere
Leaders of a South Texas city says a new giant Exxon Mobil Corp. petrochemical plant is a good idea but not in their neighborhood. The city council in Portland has approved a resolution asking Exxon Mobil to rule out their city north of Corpus Christi as site of the world's largest ethylene cracker plant.
