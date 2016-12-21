Prosecutor Seeks to Arrest Head of So...

Prosecutor Seeks to Arrest Head of South Korean Pension Fund

8 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye said Thursday they are seeking a warrant to arrest the head of the national pension fund, the world's third-largest. National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo acknowledged that he had pressured the fund to approve an $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group units last year while he was head of the health ministry, the special prosecutor's office told a media briefing.

