Prosecutor Seeks to Arrest Head of South Korean Pension Fund

South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye said Thursday they are seeking a warrant to arrest the head of the national pension fund, the world's third-largest. National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo acknowledged that he had pressured the fund to approve an $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group units last year while he was head of the health ministry, the special prosecutor's office told a media briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.