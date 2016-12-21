Odebrecht, Braskem plead guilty in U.S. after Brazil bribe probe

Dec 21 Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Wednesday to violating American foreign bribery laws as part of a deal resolving a sweeping corruption probe of Brazil's state oil company. WASHINGTON, Dec 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay a $120 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products known on Wall Street as "ISDAFIX," U.S. derivatives regulators said Wednesday.

