Linde, Praxair agree on outline for 50-50 merger

Linde AG , the German company that revived merger talks this month with U.S. rival Praxair Inc , has come to an agreement with its counterpart on key aspects of an all-share deal to create a US$65 billion industrial gases group. Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016.

