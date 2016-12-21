Linde, Praxair agree on essential terms of merger of equals
Dec 20 Linde AG, the German company that earlier this month revived merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair Inc, said it had come to an agreement with its counterpart on key aspects of the deal to create a $65 billion industrial gases giant. Current Linde and Praxair shareholders would each own about 50 percent of the combined company, based on proposed exchange ratios of 1.54 shares in the new holding company for each Linde share and one share in the new holding company for each Praxair share, Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec 12
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov 27
|Honestly
|13
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|BechtS Treason
|15
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|Exxon Mobil challenges feds over oil leak
|Sep '16
|May
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Ã‚Â Re...
|Aug '16
|susanpaerl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC