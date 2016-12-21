Law firm offering $10 Uber credits on New Year's Eve
A law firm is offering $10 Uber credits to try to get people not to drive home drunk after New Year's Eve parties. "There's no reason for anyone to drink and drive anymore," said John Hawkins of the Hawkins Law Firm, which has offices in Mount Pleasant, Greenville and Spartanburg.
