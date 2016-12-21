Jury orders DuPont to pay $2M verdict over Teflon-making chemical
DuPont is ordered by an Ohio jury to pay $2M to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from one of the company's plants, Reuters reports. The jury also found DuPont acted with actual malice, raising the possibility of punitive damages, according to the plaintiff's lawyer.
