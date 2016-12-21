German stocks - Factors to watch on D...

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 23

Friday

Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0733 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks: BASF Chief Executive Kurt Bock told German FAZ he saw signs for the chemical cycle to bottom out, but cautioned on potential impact for the group's earnings targets.

Chicago, IL

