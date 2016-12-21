European flax demand shifts to Canada over Dow herbicide

Dec 22 Demand for Canadian flax, used in linoleum flooring and health foods, has pushed prices of the oilseed to one-year highs as Europe shuns Russian supplies laced with a herbicide made by Dow Chemical Co. The European Union, the world's second-largest importer of flax after China, slashed acceptable levels for haloxyfop by 90 percent last June, shifting demand to Canada, where farmers do not use it.

