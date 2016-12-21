European flax demand shifts to Canada...

European flax demand shifts to Canada over Dow herbicide

Thursday Dec 22

Dec 22 Demand for Canadian flax, used in linoleum flooring and health foods, has pushed prices of the oilseed to one-year highs as Europe shuns Russian supplies laced with a herbicide made by Dow Chemical Co. The European Union, the world's second-largest importer of flax after China, slashed acceptable levels for haloxyfop by 90 percent last June, shifting demand to Canada, where farmers do not use it.

Chicago, IL

