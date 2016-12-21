DOJ, SEC, Foreign Authorities Settle FCPA Claims with Brazilian Firms For $3.5 Billion
Braskem S.A., a Sao Paulo based producer of petrochemicals and thermoplastic product whose ADRs are traded on the NYSE, and its controlling shareholder, Odebrecht S.A., a privately held Brazilian international construction firm, resolved FCPA bribery charges with the SEC, the DOJ and Brazilian and Swiss authorities. Odebrecht and Braskem pleaded guilty to criminal charges and Braskem also entered into an FCPA consent decree with the SEC.
